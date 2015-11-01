FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Kogalymavia to check Airbus A321s one by one after crash
#Industrials
November 1, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Kogalymavia to check Airbus A321s one by one after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Kogalymavia airline will take its Airbus A321 planes out of active use one by one for safety checks, following an order from Russia’s transport regulator Rostransnadzor, a company official said on Sunday.

A Kogalymavia Airbus A321 crashed in Egypt on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.

Interfax reported earlier on Sunday that Rostransnadzor had stopped all Kogalymavia flights on its Airbus A321 aircraft until the causes of the crash on Egypt’s Sinai peninsula became known.

But Oksana Golovina at THC Holding, which owns Kogalymavia, told Reuters that Kogalymavia’s flight schedule would not be affected and that the airline was discussing the timing of the safety checks with Russian transport authorities.

Rostransnadzor was not available for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

