MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The crew of the Russian airliner that crashed in Egypt on Saturday underwent medical tests recently and no problems were detected, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing prosecutors.

“The crew underwent a medical examination before flying to Sharm el-Sheikh, and they were declared fit to fly,” said Maiya Ivanova from the Volga region transport prosecutors’ office. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)