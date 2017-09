MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s state transport regulator, Rostransnadzor, is to conduct checks into whether Kogalymavia, the airline whose jet crashed in Egypt, observed flight safety rules, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

State-run television station Rossiya 24 reported that officials were searching the airline’s offices in Moscow and had seized some documents. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Susan Thomas)