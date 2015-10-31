Rescuers find more than 100 bodies, including 5 children, at crash scene

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian search and rescue team members have found more than 100 bodies, including those of five children, in the wreckage of a Russian plane that crashed in the country’s Sinai peninsula on Saturday, an officer on the scene told Reuters on Saturday.

“I now see a tragic scene. A lot of dead on the ground and many died whilst strapped to their seats,” the officer, who requested anonymity, said.

“The plane split into two, a small part on the tail end that burned and a larger part that crashed into a rock. We have extracted at least 100 bodies and the rest are still inside.”