CAIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said on Thursday that Britain’s decision to suspend flights from the Sinai Peninsula following the Russian plane crash there was unjustified and called for an immediate rethink.

“The decision is unjustified and carries a lot of question marks,” he said in remarks on the state news agency MENA. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)