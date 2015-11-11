FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says to lose 2.2 bln pounds a month due UK, Russian flight suspensions
November 11, 2015

Egypt says to lose 2.2 bln pounds a month due UK, Russian flight suspensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Egypt stands to lose 2.2 billion Egyptian pounds a month in income due to Britain and Russia’s decision to suspend flights to the country after the Russian plane crash in the Sinai Peninsula, Tourism Minister Hesham Zaazou said on Wednesday.

Several airlines have suspended flights to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh since the Oct. 31 crash, which investigators and Western governments believe was likely to have been caused by a bomb. Thousands of Russian and British tourists have been flown home. (Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

