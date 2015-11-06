U.S. to boost aviation security in wake of Egypt crash -DHS

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United States will boost security for U.S.-bound flights as a precaution following the recent Russian passenger jet crash in Egypt, including tighter screening of items before they are brought on board aircraft, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Friday.

Johnson said in a statement that he and the head of the Transportation Security Administrator, “out of an abundance of caution, have identified a series of interim, precautionary enhancements to aviation security with respect to commercial flights bound for the United States from certain foreign airports in the region.” (Reporting by Mark Hosenball, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Alan Crosby)