No U.S. airlines regularly operate out of Sinai -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - No U.S. airlines regularly operate out of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, where a Russian passenger plane crashed on Saturday, and the federal government has had a flight advisory for the area since March, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Federal Aviation Administration has advised civil aviation to avoid flying at lower altitudes over the Sinai, citing a potential risk associated with extremist activity.

Britain said on Wednesday it was delaying flights from the Sinai resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to Britain until it could assess security. Britain said the Russian plane that crashed in Egypt after taking off from Sharm el-Sheikh might have been brought down by an explosive device. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)