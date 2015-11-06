FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New U.S. aviation steps "prudent response" after crash -W.House
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 6, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

New U.S. aviation steps "prudent response" after crash -W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Expanded screenings for U.S.-bound flights from the region near where a Russian plane crashed in Egypt are a “prudent response” based on information learned about the crash, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the stepped up measures will boost security procedures already in place and will affect fewer than 10 airports in the area. The Russian plane crashed on Saturday over the Sinai Peninsula, killing 224 people.

“These steps are being taken in airport facilities where the United States already has a cooperative relationship with the airport authorities so ... we can enhance the measures that are already in place to ensure the safety of Americans who may be traveling overseas,” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.