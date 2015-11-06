New U.S. aviation steps "prudent response" after crash -W.House

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Expanded screenings for U.S.-bound flights from the region near where a Russian plane crashed in Egypt are a “prudent response” based on information learned about the crash, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the stepped up measures will boost security procedures already in place and will affect fewer than 10 airports in the area. The Russian plane crashed on Saturday over the Sinai Peninsula, killing 224 people.

“These steps are being taken in airport facilities where the United States already has a cooperative relationship with the airport authorities so ... we can enhance the measures that are already in place to ensure the safety of Americans who may be traveling overseas,” he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)