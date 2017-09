The Metrojet's Airbus A-321 with registration number EI-ETJ that crashed in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, is seen in this picture taken in Antalya, Turkey September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Philipp Piskol

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Russian passenger plane that crashed in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula on Saturday was carrying 214 Russian passengers and three Ukrainians, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

Out of the total 217 passengers, 138 were women, 62 men and 17 were children, the cabinet statement added.