FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Egypt's c.bank governor says now not the time to float the pound -state news agency
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Egypt's c.bank governor says now not the time to float the pound -state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank governor said on Wednesday that it was not the right time to talk about floating the Egyptian pound, which has come under growing pressure in recent months.

"It is not possible to discuss the flotation of the pound now... but a devaluation depends on what the bank sees at the appropriate time, " Tarek Amer said in comments carried by the state news agency MENA.

Expectations of a devaluation and a shift to a more flexible exchange rate have grown in recent weeks as the pound has come under increasing pressure on the black market amid an acute shortage of hard currency. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Tolba Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.