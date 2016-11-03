FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Egypt's central bank says will sell $100 mln in Thursday auction
November 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's central bank says will sell $100 mln in Thursday auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds auction time)

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said it would sell $100 million in an auction on Thursday. Bids are to be submitted from 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) to 1:45 pm (1145 GMT). Bankers had earlier said the central bank would offer $4 billion at a special auction.

It was not clear whether the $100 mln was part of the special auction or a separate offering. Central bank officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The bank floated the Egyptian pound earlier on Thursday, devaluing to an initial guidance level of 13 pounds to the dollar, from 8.8. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
