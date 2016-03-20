FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's central bank to hold FX auctions once a week - bankers
March 20, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Egypt's central bank to hold FX auctions once a week - bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank will from now on hold one foreign currency auction per week on Tuesdays, when it will sell $120 million, bankers told Reuters on Sunday.

The bank previously held three auctions per week on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday when it sold $40 million at each. There was no immediate formal announcement from the central bank.

Egypt devalued the Egyptian pound last week and announced it would shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime which economists and bankers said was likely to see it ultimately scrapping its formal foreign exchange auctions. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
