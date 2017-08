CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank will offer $4 billion at a special forex auction on Thursday, bankers told Reuters.

The bank floated the Egyptian pound earlier on Thursday, setting a guidance level of 13 pounds to the dollar, nearly 48 percent higher than the rate offered since March. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)