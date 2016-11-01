FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Egypt's central bank will offer $120 million in regular auction
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 8:16 AM / in 10 months

Egypt's central bank will offer $120 million in regular auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Egypt will sell $120 million on Tuesday in its regular weekly dollar auction, central bank data showed.

Speculation has been mounting that the central bank would devalue its currency amid a rapidly weakening rate on the black market.

Bankers and economists have said a devaluation could come in an exceptional auction for a quantity of dollars greater than the usual $120 million sold weekly.

The rate for Tuesday's auction has not yet been specified.

Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing Larry King

