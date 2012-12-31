FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt pound slides again at 2nd c.bank currency sale
December 31, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt pound slides again at 2nd c.bank currency sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound fell further at the central bank’s second auction of foreign currency under its new regime on Monday, with $74.8 million sold to banks at a cut-off price of 6.3050 Egyptian pounds.

This was weaker than the Sunday cut-off price of 6.2425. The pound fell on the interbank market to a record low of about 6.30 to the dollar after Sunday’s auction.

The bank had offered $75 million at Monday’s auction. The auctions are part of a new currency regime designed to slow the depletion of the country’s foreign reserves, which the bank said had fallen to a critical level.

