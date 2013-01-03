FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt pound weakens further at 4th c.bank currency sale
January 3, 2013

Egypt pound weakens further at 4th c.bank currency sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s pound slid further on Thursday at the central bank’s fourth auction of foreign currency, with $74.9 million sold to banks at a cut-off price of 6.3860 pounds, the central bank said.

This was weaker than Wednesday’s cut-off price of 6.3510 to the dollar. The currency has lost more than 3 percent of its value against the dollar this week.

The auctions, which began on Sunday, are part of a new currency regime designed to slow the depletion of the country’s foreign reserves, which the bank said had fallen to a critical level.

