FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt c.bank to hold pound steady at 8.85 per dollar at exceptional FX auction
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Egypt c.bank to hold pound steady at 8.85 per dollar at exceptional FX auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank will hold the pound steady at 8.85 pounds per dollar at an exceptional foreign currency auction on Tuesday, three bankers told Reuters, a day after the bank devalued the currency.

The central bank said it would sell $200 million at an exceptional auction to finance the import of essential goods.

On Monday the bank devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 per dollar and said it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.