Egypt central bank sells dollars to banks at stronger rate of 8.78 pounds on Wednesday
March 15, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Egypt central bank sells dollars to banks at stronger rate of 8.78 pounds on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank sold dollars to banks at a stronger rate of 8.78 pounds per dollar on Wednesday, four banking sources told Reuters.

The central bank had announced on Tuesday it would sell $1.5 billion at an exceptional auction on Wednesday to cover temporary overdrafts of foreign currency at banks.

Egypt had devalued the pound on Monday to 8.85 pounds per dollar from 7.73 per dollar and announced it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)

