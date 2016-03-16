UPDATE 2-Egypt sells dollars to banks at stronger 8.78 pounds rate on Wednesday

(Adds central bank deposit request, black market price, background)

By Asma Alsharif

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank sold dollars to banks at a slightly stronger rate of 8.78 pounds per dollar on Wednesday, six banking sources told Reuters, in an exceptional sale to cover temporary overdrafts of foreign currency at banks.

The move was the first in the currency since the central bank devalued it by 13 percent to 8.85 to the dollar on Monday and announced a shift to a more flexible exchange rate regime.

The central bank had announced on Tuesday it would sell $1.5 billion on Wednesday in a move a central bank source said was aimed at “finishing off” the black market which had sucked up foreign exchange liquidity from the banking system.

The central bank did not officially announce the rate. Officials at the central bank could not be reached for comment.

Wednesday’s sale brings the total injected into the banking system by the central bank to $2.4 billion over the past two weeks, equivalent to 15 percent of its reserves.

Four bankers told Reuters that banks which received dollars at the sale were requested to deposit the same amount back into the central bank for one year at an interest rate of 1.2312 percent.

“The bank’s dollar liquidity is the same because we took the dollars and returned them to the central bank. They transferred the risk from the clients who have opened overdrafts to the central bank,” one banker said.

Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, had been facing a shortage of dollars since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors - major sources of hard currency.

The black market had weakened the pound to unprecedented levels near 10 pounds to the dollar in recent weeks. Three black market traders say they would now sell dollars at about 9.40 but gave no volumes of trade.

Reserves fell to around $16.5 billion in February, from around $36 billion before the uprising in 2011, around three months of imports. It was not clear where the central bank was sourcing the foreign currency it supplied on Wednesday.

Economists said Egypt’s devaluation this week and its move to a more flexible system would encourage foreign investment in Egyptian stocks and government bonds, from which foreign money has fled in recent years.

On Thursday, the central bank’s monetary policy committee is due to meet and economists polled by Reuters expect it to hike rates to defend the pound. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, editing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)