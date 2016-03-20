UPDATE 2-Egypt's c.bank cuts FX auctions to one a week from three

(Updates sourcing in paragraph 3)

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank will from now on hold one foreign currency auction a week, on Tuesdays, when it will sell $120 million, bankers told Reuters on Sunday.

The bank previously held three auctions a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, selling $40 million at each.

“The Central Bank of Egypt announces that, as of today, it hereby consolidates its FX regular auctions that were previously held three times a week into one auction to be held every Tuesday. The forthcoming auction will be held on March 22 at 11am,” the bank said in a statement.

Egypt devalued the Egyptian pound last week and announced that it would shift to a more flexible exchange-rate regime, which economists and bankers said is likely to result ultimately in the scrapping of its formal foreign-exchange auctions.

The most populous Arab state, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard currency.

Its foreign currency reserves have more than halved to $16.5 billion from around $36 billion in 2011.

The central bank devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 on Monday and announced it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate. In a special auction on Wednesday it strengthened the pound to 8.78 pounds.

It then raised its key interest rates on Thursday by 150 basis points to curb inflationary pressures, exceeding economists’ and bankers’ expectations. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)