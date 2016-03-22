FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank sells $104.5 million at regular FX auction on Tuesday
March 22, 2016

Egypt central bank sells $104.5 million at regular FX auction on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank kept the pound stable at 8.78 per dollar at its regular foreign currency auction on Tuesday but sold $104.5 million after offering $120 million at the auction, data from the central bank showed.

The auction was the first regular auction since the central bank consolidated its foreign currency auctions that were previously held three times a week, bringing the amount offered during Tuesday’s auction to $120 million.

Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, has been facing a dollar shortage since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors, both major sources of hard currency. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

