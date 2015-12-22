FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian pound steady at official forex sale and on black market
December 22, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Egyptian pound steady at official forex sale and on black market

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound held steady at an official foreign currency auction on Tuesday and was unchanged on the black market.

Egypt, which depends on imported food and energy, is facing a dollar shortage and mounting pressure to devalue the pound.

It sold $39.4 million at a cut-off price of 7.7301 pounds to the dollar, unchanged from Sunday. The official rate is still far stronger than the black market rate, which was around 8.58 pounds to the dollar on Tuesday, also unchanged from Sunday.

The central bank surprised markets when it strengthened the pound on Nov. 11 by 20 piasters against the dollar, despite pressure to move the other way and dwindling forex reserves with which to defend the currency at artificially strong levels.

Egypt’s reserves have tumbled from $36 billion in 2011 to $16.4 billion in October, and the country has been rationing dollars through weekly dollar auctions to banks.

The country has been starved of foreign currency since a popular uprising in 2011 ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak and drove tourists and foreign investors away.

In February, the central bank imposed capital controls, limiting dollar-denominated deposits to $50,000 a month in an attempt to fight the black market. The move caused problems for importers, who could no longer source foreign currency to clear goods that piled up at ports. (Reporting by Cairo newsroom; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Raissa Kasolowsky)

