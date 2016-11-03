FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
NBE chief says Egypt's central bank does not plan to sell $4 bln at auction
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

NBE chief says Egypt's central bank does not plan to sell $4 bln at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of National Bank of Egypt, the country's largest state-owned lender, said the central bank had sold $100 million to banks at a special auction on Thursday and did not plan to sell $4 billion.

"There is no intention to sell $4 billion in another auction," NBE Chairman Hisham Okasha told reporters. Bank treasurers had earlier said that the central bank had only offered $100 million as announced. (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
