Egypt pound to trade 10 pct plus/minus 13 per dlr until results of Thursday's special FX auction announced -statement

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian banks have been told by the central bank that they would initially be allowed to trade within a 10 percent band above or below a new rate of 13 pounds to the dollar until a foreign exchange sale takes place at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).

After the results of the auction are announced the band would be removed, according to a central bank memo that was sent to banks earlier on Thursday and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing Amina Ismail)