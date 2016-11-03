FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Egypt pound to trade 10 pct plus/minus 13 per dlr until results of Thursday's special FX auction announced -statement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt pound to trade 10 pct plus/minus 13 per dlr until results of Thursday's special FX auction announced -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian banks have been told by the central bank that they would initially be allowed to trade within a 10 percent band above or below a new rate of 13 pounds to the dollar until a foreign exchange sale takes place at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).

After the results of the auction are announced the band would be removed, according to a central bank memo that was sent to banks earlier on Thursday and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing Amina Ismail)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.