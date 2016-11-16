FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Egypt banks have provided over $2.2 bln to clients since pound floated - cabinet information centre
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Egypt banks have provided over $2.2 bln to clients since pound floated - cabinet information centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian banks have provided more than $2.2 billion to clients since the pound was floated, Egypt's cabinet information centre said on Wednesday.

The central bank abandoned its peg of 8.8 per dollar on Nov. 3. On Wednesday, it let the pound change hands at about 15.25/15.95 to the dollar.

"Banks are working on providing all the real foreign currency needs of clients, and the central bank clarified that the banking sector injected more than $2.2 billion to cover clients' needs... in the period starting from the decision to float the pound up until Nov. 14," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

