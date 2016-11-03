FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
All banks can trade forex after "historic" float, says CIB chairman
November 3, 2016

All banks can trade forex after "historic" float, says CIB chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's "historic" move to float the currency will allow all 39 banks licenced in the country to trade foreign exchange and unlock pent-up foreign investment, the chairman of Egypt's largest-listed bank, CIB, said.

Hisham Ezz al-Arab, who attended a high-level meeting with the central bank shortly after the flotation was announced, told Reuters banks would be able to bid for up to a 15 percent share of the total foreign exchange offered by the central bank at an exceptional auction due on Thursday.

He said the central bank had encouraged banks at the meeting to waive commissions on remittances into the country to allow flows to return to the banking system, a move welcomed by CIB.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht, Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
