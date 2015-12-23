FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt struggles to pay for oil, LNG supply amid foreign currency crisis
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt struggles to pay for oil, LNG supply amid foreign currency crisis

Sarah McFarlane, Libby George, Oleg Vukmanovic

1 Min Read

LONDON/MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Egypt is struggling to pay for U.S. dollar-priced oil product and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, cancelling purchases, and asking suppliers to extend payment terms amid an acute foreign currency crisis, industry sources said.

Egypt, which depends on oil and gas imports, has faced a sharper decline in foreign currency receipts after a plane carrying Russian tourists crashed in October while low oil prices limit aid from Gulf allies, banking and trade sources said.

The sources said that Egypt has asked oil and LNG suppliers to extend payment terms to 90 days after delivery earlier this month due to its foreign currency crisis.

Short of dollars, Egypt has also canceled purchases of six gasoil cargoes initially scheduled for early January, oil market sources said. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Lin Noueihed and Eric Knecht in Cairo. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.