a year ago
July 12, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Egypt central bank to keep pound stable at regular forex auction -bankers say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank will keep the Egyptian pound stable at 8.78 to the dollar at its weekly foreign exchange auction on Tuesday, banking sources said.

The central bank has yet to announce the official rate. The bankers, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said dollars would be sold at the current rate.

The central bank announced earlier on Tuesday that it would be selling its usual quota of $120 million at its regular FX auction.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht

