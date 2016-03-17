FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank keeps pound stable at 8.78 pounds per dollar on Thursday
March 17, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Egypt central bank keeps pound stable at 8.78 pounds per dollar on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank will keep the pound stable at a regular foreign currency auction on Thursday, four banking sources told Reuters, one day after it strengthened the pound in an exceptional foreign currency auction.

On Wednesday the central bank sold dollars to banks at a stronger rate of 8.78 pounds. On Monday it had devalued the pound to 8.85 per dollar from 7.73 and announced it would pursue a more flexible exchange rate.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan

