FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's central bank to sell $120 mln in additional auction
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 9:10 AM / in 2 years

Egypt's central bank to sell $120 mln in additional auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank will hold an additional foreign exchange auction on Thursday, the bank said, ahead of a visit from Saudi King Salman to the country.

The bank regularly holds one foreign currency auction on Tuesday when it sells $120 million. Bankers said the central bank described the auction as a regular auction on their screens, however.

Egypt has been starved of hard currency since a 2011 uprising ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak from power and drove away tourists and foreign investors - major sources of hard currency. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.