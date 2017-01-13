FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt C.bank governor says foreigners can repatriate profits soon -MENA
January 13, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 7 months ago

Egypt C.bank governor says foreigners can repatriate profits soon -MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Egypt Governor Tarek Amer said on Friday that foreign investors would be able to repatriate profits and capital "in the coming period" now that the country's foreign reserves had recovered, state news agency MENA reported.

Speaking at a conference held by investment bank EFG Hermes, Amer said the banking sector had secured inflows of between $7.5 billion and $8 billion since the Central Bank floated the Egyptian pound on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

