Egypt central bank weakens pound to 7.93 pounds to the dollar - traders
October 18, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt central bank weakens pound to 7.93 pounds to the dollar - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank has allowed the Egyptian pound to weaken further in its latest dollar sale to 7.93 per dollar from 7.83, three traders told Reuters on Sunday.

Egypt, which has been facing a currency crisis due to what many economists consider to be an over valued pound, had allowed the pound to weaken to 7.83 pounds per dollar from 7.73 on Thursday.

Foreign currency reserves, which stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 uprising, were $16.335 billion at the end of September despite billions of dollars in Gulf Arab aid since mid-2013. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)

