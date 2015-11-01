Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, stronger at parallel market

CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound was stable at a dollar sale on Sunday, as the central bank sold $37.8 million at a cut-off price of 7.9301 pounds per dollar, but it strengthened on the parallel market.

The official cut-off price was unchanged from Thursday’s dollar sale, but one trader said the dollar changed hands at 8.40 pounds in the parallel market on Sunday, compared with 8.50 on Thursday.

Egypt announced last month that the central bank’s governor, Hesham Ramez, would be replaced this month by senior banker Tarek Amer. The move was welcomed by traders, who expect a new approach to the country’s currency crisis.

Egypt has sought to tame a once-thriving currency black market with measures such as a cap on dollar-denominated bank deposits.

The central bank gave permission in January to trade dollars up to 0.10 pounds above or below the official rate, with currency exchange bureaux allowed to trade at 0.15 pounds above or below the official rate.

The central bank kept the pound at 7.5301 for five months until July, then allowed it to slide to 7.7301. This month, it let it weaken by another 0.20 pounds to 7.9301.

Allowing a controlled weakening of the pound could boost exports and attract further investment, but it would also raise Egypt’s already large bill for imported fuel and food staples. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Andrew Roche)