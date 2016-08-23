FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale and on black market
August 23, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Egyptian pound stable at regular dollar sale and on black market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank held the pound steady against the dollar at its regular foreign currency sale on Tuesday as the currency remained stable on the black market.

The bank sold $118 million at an unchanged rate of 8.78 per dollar.

Egypt is facing an acute dollar shortage that sent its foreign reserves down to $15.5 billion in July, near a critical level that would cover only three months of imports.

A widening gap between official and black market rates for the dollar has increased pressure to devalue the currency. Two black market traders cited a selling range of 12.50-12.65 pounds per dollar on Tuesday but gave no indication of trade volumes.

Egypt has reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund over a $12 billion three-year lending programme that it hopes will plug the nation's funding gap and restore market confidence, encouraging investment that could help to ease the currency crunch. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by David Goodman)

