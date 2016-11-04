FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Egypt can no longer afford stop-gap economic measures -PM
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt can no longer afford stop-gap economic measures -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Friday that Egypt "no longer has the luxury" of being able to phase out subsidies over five years as planned, a day after the government raised fuel prices and the central bank floated the Egyptian pound.

Ismail told a news conference at which various changes to tariffs and subsidies were flagged that the government aims to cut a subsidy bill that currently totals 201 billion Egyptian pounds ($13.4 billion) a year to free up cash for other spending.

$1 = 15.0000 Egyptian pounds Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
