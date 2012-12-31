FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says welcomes Egypt's effort to safeguard reserves
December 31, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

IMF says welcomes Egypt's effort to safeguard reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it welcomed steps Egypt has taken to stop a drain on its international reserves, which have allowed the Egyptian pound to hit record lows.

“We welcome the measures taken by the Central Bank of Egypt to ensure that the country will continue to maintain a level of international reserves that can support its international trade and payments,” an IMF spokeswoman said. “IMF staff is in close contact with the authorities and we remain strongly committed to supporting Egypt.”

