10 months ago
IMF's Lagarde says will recommend board approve Egypt $12 bln loan
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 10 months ago

IMF's Lagarde says will recommend board approve Egypt $12 bln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she would recommend that the executive board of the international lender approve Egypt's request for a $12 billion loan programme at its meeting on Nov. 11.

"Over the past few months, the Egyptian authorities have embarked on an ambitious reform program to put the country's economy on a sustainable path and achieve job-rich growth," Lagarde said in a statement.

"I will recommend that the board approve Egypt's request in support of this ambitious economic reform program that will help restore macroeconomic stability and bring Egypt's economy closer to its full potential." (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Writing by Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
