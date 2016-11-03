Egypt cenbank says interbank dealing begins Sunday

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has told banks that trading on the interbank system will begin on Sunday and banks will be able to bid at Thursday's foreign exchange auctions without price restrictions.

It said in a memo to banks, which was seen by Reuters, that the results of central bank dollar auction would be in "no way binding" for banks pricing to their customers.

It also said the treasury would reserve the right to cancel any bid deemed inappropriate. It did not say what would count as an appropriate bid.

Interbank trading would take place between 1000 a.m. (0800 GMT) and 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), the memo said. (Reporting by Asma AlSharif, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Eric Knecht)