10 months ago
November 3, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-NBE, Banque Misr, to offer 18-month certificates of deposit at 20 pct, 3-year cds at 16 pct -bank chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 16-month certificates of deposit to 18-months)

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's two largest state-owned banks will offer 18-month certificates of deposit at 20 percent and three-year certificates of deposit at 16 percent, the National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr chiefs told Reuters on Thursday.

The move came after the central bank announced it floated the Egyptian pound earlier on Thursday, setting a guidance level of 13 pounds to the dollar, nearly 48 percent higher than the rate offered since March. (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)

