Egypt cbank says to follow more flexible exchange rate policy

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Monday it would follow a more flexible exchange rate policy in an effort to resolve market imbalances and improve transparency and forex liquidity.

The announcements came in a statement issued by the central bank shortly after it devalued the Egyptian pound to 8.85 to the dollar from 7.73 to the dollar to eradicate a black market and ease mounting downward pressure on the currency.

The central bank also said it expected its reserves to rise to about $25 billion by the end of the year from approximately $16.5 billion in February, though it did not say how that would be achieved.

“The central bank affirms that it will follow up closely all the developments and will not hesitate to use all the tools and authority at its disposal to maintain order in the currency market and stability in price levels in the medium term,” it said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Toby Chopra)