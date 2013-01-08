FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt pound hits record low after c.bank auction
January 8, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

Egypt pound hits record low after c.bank auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Egyptian pound hit a record low on Tuesday after weakening again at a central bank U.S. dollar auction designed to stem a decline in the country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The central bank said the cut-off price at the Tuesday auction was 6.4492 pounds to the dollar - a 0.5 percent fall from Sunday when the cut-off price was 6.4185 pounds to the dollar. The central bank said it had sold $60 million at the auction - the same amount it had offered.

The weakening is in line with the central bank’s interbank trading band, which it narrowed last week to plus or minus 0.5 percent from the previous 1.0 percent.

