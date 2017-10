CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Egyptian central bank sold $98.7 million at an average bid price of 14.645 pounds at a special auction on Thursday, after devaluing the pound to an initial rate of 13 earlier in the day and announcing a float.

The central bank said that the cut-off price at the auction was 14.3 pounds to the dollar and the maximum rate was 15.6. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by Amina Ismail)