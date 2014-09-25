FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's current account deficit shrinks to $2.4 bln on foreign transfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Egypt’s 2013-14 current account deficit shrank dramatically to $2.4 billion in the 2013-14 fiscal year from $6.4 billion the previous year, boosted by billions of dollars in foreign transfers, the central bank said on Thursday.

Arab Gulf countries have supported Egypt with aid worth billions of dollars in the form of financial support and oil products since former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests last July.

The 2013-14 fiscal year ended at the end of June. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

