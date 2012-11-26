FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi tells judges decree limited in scope
November 26, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi tells judges decree limited in scope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s president agreed on Monday that only his decisions related to “sovereign” matters would be protected from judicial review, his spokesman said, indicating he had accepted a judiciary-proposed compromise to try to defuse a crisis.

President Mohamed Mursi had enraged opponents with a decree on Thursday that expanded his powers and put any decision he took until parliament was in place beyond legal oversight. Senior judges proposed he limit that to “sovereign matters.”

“The president said he had the utmost respect for the judicial authority and its members,” presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters, adding that regarding the issue of immunity for presidential decisions “what is intended is those that are linked to matters of sovereignty.”

