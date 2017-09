CAIRO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Yields on five-year and 10-year treasury bonds fell at an auction on Monday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on Egypt’s five-year bond fell to 13.608 percent from 13.627 percent in the previous auction, on Jan. 18, while yields on the 10-year bond also fell to 15.718 percent from 15.748 percent on Jan 18. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Dominic Evans)