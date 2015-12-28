FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt bond auction yields to rise no more than 20 bps after rate hike -bankers
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt bond auction yields to rise no more than 20 bps after rate hike -bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt’s 18-month, three-year, and seven-year treasury bonds are expected to rise by no more than 20 basis points at auction on Monday, bankers said, four days after the central bank raised key rates by 50 basis points.

The bond auction is the first since the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised interest rates on Thursday by 50 basis points, citing inflationary pressures, leading to expectations of higher yields on government debt. .

Reporting by Asma Alsharifl; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.