Egypt bond auction yields to rise no more than 20 bps after rate hike -bankers

CAIRO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt’s 18-month, three-year, and seven-year treasury bonds are expected to rise by no more than 20 basis points at auction on Monday, bankers said, four days after the central bank raised key rates by 50 basis points.

The bond auction is the first since the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised interest rates on Thursday by 50 basis points, citing inflationary pressures, leading to expectations of higher yields on government debt. .