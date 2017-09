CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt’s six month and one year treasury bills dropped marginally in Thursday’s auction, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

The average yield on Egypt’s 182-day bill dropped slightly to 11.421 percent from 11.428 percent in the last auction on Nov. 5.

The 364-day bill dipped to 11.569 percent from 11.575 percent in a similar auction on Nov. 5. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)