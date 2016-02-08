FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's 3-yr and 7-yr treasury bond yields rise at Monday's auction
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's 3-yr and 7-yr treasury bond yields rise at Monday's auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt’s 3-year and 7-year bonds rose at an auction on Monday while the yield on its 1.5-year zero coupon bond fell, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 1.5-year bond fell to 12.287 percent from 12.306 percent at the last auction on Jan. 11.

The yield on the 3-year bond rose to 13.029 percent from 12.400 percent at the previous auction on Jan. 24 and the yield on the 7-year bond rose to 14.846 percent from 14.300 percent at the previous auction. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.