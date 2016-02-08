Egypt's 3-yr and 7-yr treasury bond yields rise at Monday's auction

CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Yields on Egypt’s 3-year and 7-year bonds rose at an auction on Monday while the yield on its 1.5-year zero coupon bond fell, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on the 1.5-year bond fell to 12.287 percent from 12.306 percent at the last auction on Jan. 11.

The yield on the 3-year bond rose to 13.029 percent from 12.400 percent at the previous auction on Jan. 24 and the yield on the 7-year bond rose to 14.846 percent from 14.300 percent at the previous auction. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Editing by Alison Williams)