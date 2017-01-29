Egypt says considers Yen, Yuan bond issuance

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Egypt is considering issuing international bonds in currencies such as the Japanese Yen and the Chinese Yuan, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday.

Last week, Egypt sold $4 billion of Eurobonds in three tranches, raising twice as much as targeted and at lower yields than initially expected.

Garhy told a news conference on Sunday that Egypt was looking into the possibility of issuing bonds in currencies other than the dollar, singling out the Yen and Yuan for mention.

He said it was too early to say when Egypt might next go to the debt market or how much it would seek to borrow. (Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Lin Noueihed)